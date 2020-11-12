UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA's Panel Adopts With Big Majority Pakistan's Draft Seeking Security Assurances For Non-nuclear States

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

UNGA's panel adopts with big majority Pakistan's draft seeking security assurances for non-nuclear states

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN General Assembly's main committee has adopted, by an overwhelming majority, a Pakistan-sponsored resolution under which the 193-member Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Entitled: "Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons", the resolution was voted in the Assembly's First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

The resolution mustered a majority of 119 votes in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions.

A large number of states belonging to the Non-aligned Movement as well as China and Japan supported the text, while the US and European States as well as India abstained.

By its terms, the Assembly would reaffirm the urgent need to reach an early agreement on effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Noting with satisfaction that there is no objection in principle in the Conference on Disarmament to the idea of an international convention on the topic, the resolution would appeal to all States, especially nuclear-weapon States, to work actively towards early agreement on a common approach leading to a legally binding international instrument.

It would come up for formal endorsement of the General Assembly next month, along with the three of Pakistan's regional disarmament-related resolutions which were adopted by the committee on Tuesday -- also with strong support of the member states.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution United Nations China Nuclear Japan All Agreement

Recent Stories

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

7 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.