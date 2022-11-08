(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Emphasizing United Nations General Assembly's status as the only U.N. forum with universal representation, Pakistan said on Monday that its revitalization was vital to promoting world peace, based on indivisible security and sustainable development for all.

"This unique feature provides ample space to this august forum to simultaneously address issues of global concern on one hand and those affecting individual members on the other," Ambassador Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in a debate on revitalizing the work of the 193-member Assembly.

While the Primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security was vested in the Security Council, he said the UN Charter also delineates the Assembly's role in several areas such as disarmament, international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

"The General Assembly should devote efforts to securing the full and comprehensive implementation of the principles of the right to self-determination, non-use of force, territorial integrity of states and non-intervention in their internal affairs," the Pakistani envoy said, adding it should also address emerging challenges, such as climate change, the new arms race, governance of global commons, and a digitalized world economy.

"Harnessing the true potential of the Assembly will augment the legitimacy and vitality of the United Nations, rendering it more effective and valuable for the people we serve," Aamir Khan added.

In several cases, he said the Assembly could complement the Security Council's work in conflict prevention by addressing root causes to achieve long­-term prevention.

"Such complementary work can lend immense value in forging a coherent and effective response to pressing international challenges..." Aamir Khan added.

Highlighting the Assembly's indelible contribution to the codification of international law, he stressed that the body has made a meaningful impact on the international legal landscape.

Opening the debate, the General Assembly President Csaba Korosi of Hungary said that retaining the relevance of the Assembly will depend on its ability to adapt its work to challenges of the twenty-first century. While the goal of revitalizing the Assembly is broad and general, the actual work is often technical, he added.

"It is sometimes time consuming, sometimes frustrating, but the work can, and it does, change this Assembly in a very concrete manner," he said.