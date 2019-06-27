UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR Calls For Action On North American Refugee Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

UNHCR calls for action on North American refugee crisis

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) called on all countries late Wednesday to take action after a photo went viral on social media showing the bodies of a father and daughter who had drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande on their way to the U.S.

The visceral photo of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, depicts Valeria drawn in tight to her father as they lay dead, face down in thick brown mud.

The agency called for "all countries in the region to take immediate and coordinated steps to prevent further tragedies like this from occurring".

"UNHCR has also offered proposals on ways to improve and strengthen processing of asylum-seekers in the United States, including conditions in detention," it added.

"Less than four years after the world witnessed the lifeless body of a Syrian refugee toddler, Alan Kurdi, washed up on the shores of the Mediterranean, we are once again confronted with powerful visual evidence of people dying during their dangerous journeys across borders," it said in a statement.

"The deaths of Oscar and Valeria represent a failure to address the violence and desperation pushing people to take journeys of danger for the prospect of a life in safety and dignity," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Syria Social Media Rio Grande United States Oscar All From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 June 2019

59 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

10 hours ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

11 hours ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.