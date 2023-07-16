Open Menu

UNHCR Faces Critical Funding Gap To Meet Needs Of Refugees In Ethiopia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it has faced a "critical" funding shortfall to address the humanitarian needs of refugees in Ethiopia.

The UN refugee agency said in its latest situation update issued late Friday that its operation in Ethiopia has received 64 million U.S. Dollars as of the end of May, representing only 15 percent of the requirements.

The UNHCR said the critical funding gap is affecting health service delivery as the UNHCR and its health partners will not be able to ensure continuity of health services for refugees and host communities unless urgent funding is secured.

Noting that medical referrals are already suspended, the UNHCR warned that unless urgent support is made available as soon as possible, close to 1 million refugees and host communities will have no access to essential medicines.

