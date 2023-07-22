Open Menu

Unheralded Harman Soars To Five-shot Lead At British Open

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Unheralded Harman soars to five-shot lead at British Open

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :American Brian Harman stormed into a five-shot lead at the British Open on Friday after a faultless 65 left him on 10 under par as bigger Names struggled to keep pace.

Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood leads the chase as he battled to an even-par round on Friday to remain in the hunt for his first major.

Rory McIlroy is best-placed among the pre-tournament favourites at one under as world number one Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Cameron Smith needed miraculous shots at the 18th to make the cut.

Harman surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Royal Liverpool course thanks to long birdie putts at the second, third and fourth before his chip into the par-five fifth hit the flag to tee up a simple putt for a four.

A run of 12 consecutive pars followed before a spectacular eagle at the last.

The world number 26 has never won a major but was sixth at last year's British Open at St Andrews and was joint runner-up at the US Open in 2017.

"I've had a hot putter the last couple of days so try to ride it through the weekend," said Harman.

"I felt kind of freed up on 18. I made probably my two best swings of the day and got up there to 12 to 15 feet for eagle. Just played a really nice hole."Barring a collapse over the weekend, the 36-year-old will take some catching, with the sport's biggest stars failing to fire.

