UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Appeals For Funds To Assist 4.5 Mln South Sudanese Children

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

UNICEF appeals for funds to assist 4.5 mln South Sudanese children

JUBA, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday that it is short of funds required to assist 4.5 million children amid a worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

A new report released by UNICEF in Juba, ahead of the 10th independence anniversary of South Sudan says that hopes of a better life for these children have been dashed by intermittent violence and conflict, recurring floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fuelled by climate change and a deepening economic crisis.

The report says that these conditions have led to extremely high food insecurity, and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. And the 2018 revitalized peace agreement which has been partially implemented has failed to bring about any remedy to the challenges facing the country's children and young people.

"The hope and optimism that children and families in South Sudan felt at the birth of their country in 2011 have slowly turned to desperation and hopelessness," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.

Fore said that the childhood of many 10-year-old children in South Sudan has been beset by violence, crises and rights abuses. UNICEF has so far only received one-third of the 180-million-U.S. Dollar appeal it requires to assist the most vulnerable children in 2021.

It notes that the humanitarian crisis could worsen in the upcoming lean season amid aid cuts by donors for South Sudan. An estimated 8.3 million people in South Sudan need humanitarian support, a much higher number than the levels seen during the 2013-2018 civil war, which ranged from 6.1 million to 7.5 million people.

South Sudan has one of the highest child mortality rates globally with one in 10 children not expected to reach their fifth birthday.

This year's integrated food security phase classification assessment estimates 1.4 million children suffer from acute malnutrition, adding that more than 300,000 children are expected to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition and are at risk of dying if treatment is not provided.

UNICEF South Sudan Deputy Representative Andrea Suley noted that humanitarian organizations are responsible for almost all service delivery in South Sudan.

"Without an end to the pervasive violence and insecurity threatening families and hampering humanitarian access, and without adequate funding, health and nutrition center will be closed, wells will not be fixed and the sound of the generators keeping the vaccine fridges cool will soon fade away," said Suley.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Dollar Young Juba Independence Sudan 2018 All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

44 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.