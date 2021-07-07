UNICEF appeals for funds to assist 4.5 mln South Sudanese children

JUBA, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Tuesday that it is short of funds required to assist 4.5 million children amid a worsening humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

A new report released by UNICEF in Juba, ahead of the 10th independence anniversary of South Sudan says that hopes of a better life for these children have been dashed by intermittent violence and conflict, recurring floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fuelled by climate change and a deepening economic crisis.

The report says that these conditions have led to extremely high food insecurity, and one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. And the 2018 revitalized peace agreement which has been partially implemented has failed to bring about any remedy to the challenges facing the country's children and young people.

"The hope and optimism that children and families in South Sudan felt at the birth of their country in 2011 have slowly turned to desperation and hopelessness," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.

Fore said that the childhood of many 10-year-old children in South Sudan has been beset by violence, crises and rights abuses. UNICEF has so far only received one-third of the 180-million-U.S. Dollar appeal it requires to assist the most vulnerable children in 2021.

It notes that the humanitarian crisis could worsen in the upcoming lean season amid aid cuts by donors for South Sudan. An estimated 8.3 million people in South Sudan need humanitarian support, a much higher number than the levels seen during the 2013-2018 civil war, which ranged from 6.1 million to 7.5 million people.

South Sudan has one of the highest child mortality rates globally with one in 10 children not expected to reach their fifth birthday.

This year's integrated food security phase classification assessment estimates 1.4 million children suffer from acute malnutrition, adding that more than 300,000 children are expected to suffer from the worst form of malnutrition and are at risk of dying if treatment is not provided.

UNICEF South Sudan Deputy Representative Andrea Suley noted that humanitarian organizations are responsible for almost all service delivery in South Sudan.

"Without an end to the pervasive violence and insecurity threatening families and hampering humanitarian access, and without adequate funding, health and nutrition center will be closed, wells will not be fixed and the sound of the generators keeping the vaccine fridges cool will soon fade away," said Suley.