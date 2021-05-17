UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Chief Asks G7 To Donate Excess Vaccines To Cover COVAX Shortfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

UNICEF chief asks G7 to donate excess vaccines to cover COVAX shortfall

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :-- UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore on Monday asked the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX Facility, a global tool to procure and deliver vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

She made the plea as G7 leaders will meet next month in Britain.

New data analysis provided by Airfinity, a life sciences research facility, indicates that G7 nations and "Team Europe" group of European Union member states could donate around 153 million vaccine doses if they shared just 20 percent of their available supply over June, July and August. They could do so while still meeting their commitments to vaccinate their own populations, Fore said in a statement.

"While some G7 members have greater supply than others, and some have further advanced domestic roll-outs, an immediate collective commitment to pool excess supply and share the burden of responsibility could buttress vulnerable countries against becoming the next global hot spot," she said.

Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now, she said.

Among the global consequences of the situation in India, a global hub for vaccine production, is a severe reduction in vaccines available to COVAX. Its soaring domestic demand has meant that 140 million doses intended for distribution to low- and middle-income countries through the end of May cannot be accessed by COVAX. Another 50 million doses are likely to be missed in June, said the statement.

The clearest pathway out of this pandemic is a global, equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. COVAX, with UNICEF as key implementing partner, represents such a pathway, she said.

Related Topics

India United Nations Europe European Union Hub May June July August Share Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Pakistan fans in an ecstatic mood as youth ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

1 hour ago

Resolution Adopted By The Virtual Open-ended Extra ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World o ..

1 hour ago

IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

1 hour ago

India reports 281,386 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.