DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :With more than 21,000 cases of dengue reported among children under the age of 15 in Bangladesh, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Sunday said it is intensifying its support for the Bangladeshi government to contain the dengue outbreak.

UNICEF said it is delivering 2.25 million U.S. Dollars worth of urgently needed testing kits, training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health and water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors, to protect children and respond to the public health emergency.

The dengue outbreak has now spread to 64 districts, it said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Bangladesh, more than 112,000 cases of dengue have been reported, of which 20 percent are children below the age of 15 years. Over 500 dengue-related deaths have been reported.

In a year when the world has seen a rising number of climate-driven disasters, climate change is also exacerbating the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, directly impacting the lives of children as well as adults, UNICEF said in a statement.