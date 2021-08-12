UNICEF holds training session in Libya to promote breastfeeding

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday said it held a training session on promotion and protection of breastfeeding for Libyan healthcare workers and other stakeholders in Libya.

Echoing the World Breastfeeding Week campaign titled "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility" this year, UNICEF kick-started the two-day workshop, UNICEF said in a statement.

The participants included healthcare workers, UNICEF partners, and other stakeholders, it said.

In addition to protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding, the event developed better breastfeeding counselling programs and guidance on complementary feeding, among others, it said.

The World Breastfeeding Week is marked annually on Aug. 1-7 to highlight the critical importance of breastfeeding for children across the globe.