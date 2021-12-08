UNICEF launches largest-ever funding appeal

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday launched a record 9.4-billion-U.S.-dollar emergency funding appeal to reach more than 327 million people, including 177 million children, affected by humanitarian crises and the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

This year's funding appeal is 31 percent higher than last year.

"Millions of children around the world are suffering from the impacts of conflict, extreme weather events and the climate crisis," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release. "As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third year, the plight of these children is made even worse with faltering economies, growing poverty and rising inequality. As always, it is the children already living through crises who are the hardest hit. They need urgent help."