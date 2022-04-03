UNICEF launches life-skills clubs initiative in 6 Libyan schools

TRIPOLI, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday announced an initiative to develop life-skills clubs in six schools in Libya.

The life-skills clubs to be developed in six schools in the municipalities of Sebha, Zintan, and Janzour will benefit a total of 48,000 adolescents, UNICEF said in a statement.

"We believe that young people in Libya are strong actors in the environmental and social movement and their bright ideas deserve a chance to be developed into reality that helps their country," the statement said.