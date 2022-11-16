UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Launches World's First Child-focused Climate Risk Financing Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

UNICEF launches world's first child-focused climate risk financing initiative

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations' Children's Fund, UNICEF, on Wednesday launched a new child-focused initiative designed to increase countries' disaster preparedness and better cope with future climate calamities.

"We know more climate disasters are in the making. We just do not know where or when they will hit", Karin Hulshof, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Partnerships, said.

The 'Today and Tomorrow' initiative, for the first time, combines funding for immediate resilience and risk prevention programmes for children today, with risk transfer finance provided by the insurance market to help cope with future cyclones.

"The risks of climate change are no longer hypothetical. They are here. And even while we work to build communities' resilience against climate disasters, we have to become much better in pre-empting risks for our children", she added.

Youth are a critically vulnerable population who are among the most affected by extreme weather events, UNICEF said.

Last year, UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Index estimated that 400 million children are currently at high exposure to cyclones.

During the initial three-year pilot, the initiative will focus on Bangladesh, Comoros, Haiti, Fiji, Madagascar, Mozambique, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

To move forward, UNICEF is raising $30 million for the project and calling for additional private and public partners to join the agency in closing the intensifying humanitarian financing gap for disaster protection for children and youth.

Although extreme weather damage perpetuates and deepens inequality and poverty across generations, existing risk transfer mechanisms do not meet the specific needs of hundreds of millions of children and youth.

'Today and Tomorrow 'is the first pre-arranged and event-based climate disaster risk financing mechanism that specifically targets the "child protection gap", with full support for the future, as secured by the governments of Germany and the United Kingdom under the newly launched G7-V20 Global Shield against Climate Risks.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh United Nations Germany United Kingdom Solomon Islands Comoros Fiji Mozambique Madagascar Vanuatu Haiti Market Million

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

54 minutes ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

60 minutes ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

3 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.