UNICEF partners with Danish jewellery maker for female empowerment

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced a new partnership with Pandora, an international Danish jewellery maker and retailer to support the world's most vulnerable children to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfill their potential.

The three-year partnership between UNICEF and Pandora will also fund life skills training, with a focus on programmes that support female empowerment.

Every day, girls are vulnerable to losing out on their education due to violence, conflict, poverty, cultural practices and poor infrastructure, according to the UNICEF.

Girls' education goes beyond getting girls into school, it is about ensuring that girls learn and feel safe, complete all levels of education with the skills to effectively compete in the labor market and learn the skills necessary to navigate, adapt to a changing world, the UN organization said.

"Together with UNICEF we wish to give a voice to the next generation and support their education and empowerment. Millions of children, especially girls, never attend school. Millions more never complete their education.

And many struggle to exercise their fundamental right to be themselves and fulfill their potential. We would like to play our part in addressing these societal challenges," said CEO of Pandora Alexander Lacik.

"Young people are the future. Their ideas, energy and enthusiasm can change the world. This partnership with Pandora will also support the Generation Unlimited initiative, supporting young people with the tools they need for success. Together we can harness young people's energy, enthusiasm and ideas, and help give them the skills they need to become active citizens who can contribute to their countries' societies and economies." UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

Pandora will launch a series of cause-related marketing campaigns starting with a special edition collection of jewellery and kickoff on World Children's Day on Nov. 20 to raise funds over three years for UNICEF child survival, education and protection programs across the world.

The special edition collection will be available online and across Pandora's stores in more than 100 countries. All profits made from the collection will go to UNICEF.