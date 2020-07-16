UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Philippines Partners With TikTok To Protect Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

UNICEF Philippines partners with TikTok to protect children

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Philippines is now on TikTok, recently launching its TikTok channel aimed at empowering the youth and protect the children from online threats.

In a virtual dialogue on Thursday, UNICEF Philippines chief of communication Niko Wieland said new collaboration is hoped to better reach the younger generation and share relevant information with them.

UNICEF Philippines has worked with the TikTok in protecting children, Wieland said, adding that by creating their own TikTok platform they are able to spread relevant information where the younger generation are "spending more of their time."Users of the TikTok soared under coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

United Nations Philippines From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

10 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

11 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

15 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

20 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.