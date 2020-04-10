UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF Raises N.K. Aid Budget By $3 Mln To $22.5 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

UNICEF raises N.K. aid budget by $3 mln to $22.5 mln

SEOUL, March 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it has set this year's budget for North Korea aid projects at US$22.5 million, up about $3 million from last year.

"Prolonged dry spells, flooding and limited agricultural inputs, which led to increased food insecurity in 2019, will likely persist in 2020," UNICEF said in its "Humanitarian Action for Children 2020" report, calling for further external aid to assist North Koreans.

The report said 10.4 million people in North Korea, including 2.67 million under age 18, are exposed to chronic food insecurity and lack access to basic services, such as health care and sanitation facilities.

Among the total amount of funds requested for this year, $9.9 million is needed for nutritional support, followed by $5.8 million for water, sanitation and hygiene and $6.8 million for health related assistance, it said.

The agency plans to provide vitamins and micronutrient supplements to 1.6 million children under five years old, give access to essential medicines to 6 million people and treat 800,000 children under five suffering from diarrhea, among others.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Budget North Korea 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.