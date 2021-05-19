UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Secures 900,000 USD To Improve COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution In Somalia

Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Wednesday it has received nearly 900,000 U.S. Dollar grant to improve the cold chain management of COVID-19 vaccines in Somalia.

The UN agency said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that the funding from Japanese government will support the procurement of cold chain equipment in 33 health facilities to meet requirements for COVID-19 vaccines.

It said the grant will also be used to train healthcare workers and medical technicians on the use and maintenance of the cold chain equipment.

The grant will be part of UNICEF's overall support to Somalia's Ministry of Health to roll out one of the largest immunization drives the country has undertaken.

Somalia rolled out its mass vaccinations on March 16, having received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under the COVAX facility.

On April 11, the country received 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China to boost the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has confirmed 14,575 COVID-19 cases, with 6,579 recoveries and 762 deaths as of Tuesday.

