TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday expressed concern over the death and injury of children by a landmine in south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"UNICEF is deeply concerned over the death and injury of children due to an explosive remnant of war (ERW) at the Ain Zara area yesterday evening, 18 March," UNICEF said in a statement.

UNICEF revealed that a 14-year-old child was killed by the landmine and three of his siblings aged between 8 and 14 years old were injured and are now in the intensive care unit.

"UNICEF, in close collaboration with the government authorities, including Libyan Mine Action Centre LIBMAC and UNMAS, is working to ensure that the injured children and their family received sufficient and quality victim assistance.

UNICEF continues to support the Mine Action community headed by LIBMAC with the support of UNMAS and other actors working in the area of Explosive ordinance risk education," the statement said.

UNICEF stressed the importance of increased awareness of the risks of explosive hazards to ensure that people living in areas that have seen conflict can go about their lives more safely.

The UN agency estimated that over half a million people, including 63,000 displaced people, 123,000 returnees, 145,000 non-displaced Libyans, 135,000 migrants and 40,000 refugees, are at risk of contamination.

"UNICEF is concerned that incidents will increase, affecting children such as in this tragic and unfortunate incident," the statement said.