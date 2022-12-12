UrduPoint.com

Unidentified Gunmen Attack China Hotel In Afghan Capital

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in the Afghan capital Monday, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

A Kabul police spokesman told reporters the attack was carried out by "mischievous elements".

"Security forces have reached the area and the clearance of the raiders is underway," he said in a WhatsApp media group.

