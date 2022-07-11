Unification Church: a global religious movement

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The mother of the man accused of murdering Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe belonged to the Unification Church, the global religious movement founded in Korea said Monday.

Police say Tetsuya Yamagami targeted Abe because he believed the politician was linked to an unnamed organisation, with media reports saying the suspect blamed his mother's donations to the organisation for the family's bankruptcy.