Unilever to stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in US

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever, home to brands including Ben and Jerry's and Marmite, said Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the US until the end of 2020 due to the "polarising" atmosphere there.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," a Unilever spokeswoman told AFP.