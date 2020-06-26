UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unilever To Stop Advertising On Facebook, Twitter And Instagram In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Unilever to stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in US

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever, home to brands including Ben and Jerry's and Marmite, said Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the US until the end of 2020 due to the "polarising" atmosphere there.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," a Unilever spokeswoman told AFP.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter 2020 Instagram

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

18 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.