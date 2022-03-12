UrduPoint.com

'Uninspired' Lille Draw Blank At Home Before Chelsea Clash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 09:10 AM

'Uninspired' Lille draw blank at home before Chelsea clash

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Lille were held to a goalless draw at home against a resurgent Saint-Etienne on Friday just days before attempting to overturn a 2-0 deficit against holders Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The reigning French champions also suffered a blow with the exit of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches with a left thigh injury midway through the first half.

Lacking ideas and inspiration the northeners never managed to worry Saint Etienne goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni at their Pierre-Mauroy Stadium where they host Chelsea in the last 16, second leg next Wednesday.

"We didn't manage to take the game in hand and get the crowd behind us," said Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

"We weren't very inspired. They were well organised and we did things badly. We didn't win the game even if we have two big chances. But it's too little for a home game." Gourvennec conceded he was worried about the possible absence of Sanches against Chelsea.

"We missed him tonight, he's a player who sets the pace, who is able to organise the game, to direct it.

We'll do tests tomorrow (Saturday), I hope it's not too serious.

"It seems compromised for Wednesday but I'm waiting for the results." Lille missed the chance to move up to fifth and into the European berths, and are sixth, just one point ahead of Nantes who travel to Troyes on Saturday.

Saint Etienne, meanwhile, grabbed a precious point in their fight against relegation, moving into 16th place, two points ahead of Lorient, who travel to Clermont on Sunday.

Lille striker Hatem Ben Arfa failed to fire for the hosts as Pascal Dupraz's players posed problems for the defence.

The hosts proved wasteful with Mehmet Celik hitting the post before the break.

Amadou Onana, who replaced Sanches, failed to make the most of a scoring chance after the interval after Jonathan David launched a quick counter-attack with the Belgian midfielder missing a header off a perfect Gabriel Gudmundsson cross.

Lille had only two shots on target throughout the game, enough to worry Gourvennec before next week's clash against Chelsea.

Related Topics

Fire Saint-Etienne Lorient Nantes Troyes Lille David Portugal Sunday Post Chelsea Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

9 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

9 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

9 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

9 hours ago
 Three senior police officers transferred

Three senior police officers transferred

9 hours ago
 'Medieval' siege in Ukraine could spell 'unimagina ..

'Medieval' siege in Ukraine could spell 'unimaginable tragedy': MSF

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>