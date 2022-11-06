UrduPoint.com

Union Lose Chance At Top Spot After Leverkusen Thrashing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Union lose chance at top spot after Leverkusen thrashing

Berlin, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Union Berlin failed to reclaim their spot atop the Bundesliga table after being thrashed 5-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Union, who have been at the summit of the Bundesliga ladder since early September, conceded five second-half goals as Leverkusen produced their best performance under manager Xabi Alonso.

After a goalless first half, the game burst into life, with former Union midfielder Robert Andrich tapping in a corner to give the home side the lead.

With Union pushing forward looking to re-live the heroics of last week's comeback win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby hit the visitors twice on the counter in less than sixty seconds - pushing his side's lead out to 3-0 after just 58 minutes.

Czech striker Adam Hlozek scored his first Bundesliga goal since arriving from Sparta Prague in the summer to make it 4-0, before Mitchell Bakker added a fifth late to round out a resounding home win.

Going into the match, Union had conceded just nine league goals in 12 games this season - but conceded more than half of that figure in just 30 minutes.

The loss was just the third of the season for Bundesliga surprise packets Union, while Leverkusen's victory was also their third in a disappointing campaign.

In Sunday's late game, Freiburg have the chance to jump up to second spot when they host Cologne.

Related Topics

Prague Freiburg Cologne Berlin Lead Mitchell September Sunday From Best Borussia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.