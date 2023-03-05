UrduPoint.com

Union Miss Chance To Close Gap On Bayern With Cologne Stalemate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Union miss chance to close gap on Bayern with Cologne stalemate

Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Union Berlin missed a chance to draw level with second-placed Bayern Munich, with a scoreless draw at home against Cologne on Saturday.

The result, Union's third 0-0 draw in their past five matches, could see the third-placed Berliners fall five points behind Bayern if the Bavarians win at Stuttgart later on Saturday.

Chances were few throughout and despite some late attacking changes from Union manager Urs Fischer, the visitors held firm.

Elsewhere, Freiburg missed a chance to overtake RB Leipzig into the Champions League placings, drawing 0-0 away with a ten-man Borussia Moenchengladbach.

France striker Marcus Thuram won Gladbach a second-half penalty but the spot kick was overturned by VAR, which found insufficient contact with the forward's foot.

Gladbach were reduced to ten men with three minutes remaining when Algerian wing back Ramy Bensebaini picked up a second yellow for kicking the ball away in frustration, but the home side held on for a valuable point.

At the other end of the table, Schalke boosted their hopes of avoiding a direct return to the second division, winning 2-0 away at fellow strugglers Bochum.

The win, set up by a first-half goalkeeping howler from Bochum goalie Manuel Riemann and a clever second-half strike from Marius Buelter, was Schalke's first away victory since November 2019.

Schalke, who had anchored the Bundesliga table since October, are unbeaten in their last six games ahead of next week's clash with derby rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Mainz lifted themselves to seventh with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim, thanks to a first-half strike from Leandro Barreiro.

The result was the visitors' seventh loss in eight matches in 2023, leaving Hoffenheim in grave relegation danger.

In Saturday afternoon's other match, Augsburg lifted themselves eight points clear of the relegation spots with a 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen.

Related Topics

Derby Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Berlin October November 2019 From Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

13 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

13 minutes ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

13 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

13 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.