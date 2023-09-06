Open Menu

United Airlines Briefly Halts Departures Due To Tech Glitch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:50 AM

United Airlines briefly halts departures due to tech glitch

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :United Airlines briefly halted plane departures Tuesday due to a "systemwide technology issue" before fixing the problem and lifting the ground stop.

The company said later Tuesday that the problem was due to a software update that "caused a widespread slowdown in United's technology systems." The issue, which lasted a little over an hour, was not due to a cybersecurity issue, the company added.

"Our teams are working to get customers to their destinations as soon as possible," United said.

The big US carrier told AFP in a 1730 GMT email that it was holding all aircraft at their departure airports, while airborne flights would continue to their destination.

Notices on the Federal Aviation Administration cited an "equipment outage" behind the ground stop order.

But United said around 1800 GMT that the ground stop order had been lifted.

