UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Places Largest 787 Dreamliner Order In Boeing History

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 10:50 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec.14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Boeing announced on Tuesday that United Airlines has ordered 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more.

The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing history.

United Airlines is also purchasing 100 737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders.

The airline's current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes.

"With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

