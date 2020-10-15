UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Posts $1.8 Bn Q3 Loss; Revenue Plummets 78%

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

United Airlines posts $1.8 bn Q3 loss; revenue plummets 78%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 percent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels, but it signaled preparations for a potential rebound in air travel in its earnings report Wednesday.

The Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.

8 billion on revenues of $2.5 billion, a drop of 78 percent from last year amid the severe hit to air travel from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But United said it was ready for a rebound, and had been cutting costs and building up cash reserves, raising some $22 billion through debt and stock issuance and government relief programs.

Related Topics

From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

2 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

3 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.