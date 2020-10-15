United Airlines posts $1.8 bn Q3 loss; revenue plummets 78%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :United Airlines' revenues plunged nearly 80 percent in the third quarter compared to last year's levels, but it signaled preparations for a potential rebound in air travel in its earnings report Wednesday.

The Chicago-based carrier reported a loss of $1.

8 billion on revenues of $2.5 billion, a drop of 78 percent from last year amid the severe hit to air travel from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But United said it was ready for a rebound, and had been cutting costs and building up cash reserves, raising some $22 billion through debt and stock issuance and government relief programs.