UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines Pushes 737 MAX Flights To September

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

United Airlines pushes 737 MAX flights to September

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :United Airlines announced Friday it was pushing back to September 4 the resumption of flights using the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

The US air carrier had said in December that it was eliminating flights using the aircraft from its schedule until June, and last month the company's commercial director said United had decided not to fly the aircraft this summer.

"We'll continue to monitor the regulatory process and nimbly make the necessary adjustments to our operation and our schedule to benefit our customers who are traveling with us," United said in a statement.

Boeing aims to get the model back in the air by the middle of the year, but has yet to receive the green light from US regulators.

Days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed last March, killing all 157 occupants, the Boeing model was grounded worldwide.

The disaster followed the October 2018 crash of a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, which killed 189 people. In both cases, the model's MCAS anti-stall flight system was implicated.

Related Topics

Company Indonesia March June September October December 2018 All From

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

9 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

9 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

9 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

9 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.