United Airlines Says Could Lay Off As Many As 36,000 Employees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

United Airlines says could lay off as many as 36,000 employees

New York, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :United Airlines said Wednesday it will notify 36,000 frontline employees that they could be laid off on October 1 as US carriers fight for survival amid the coronavirus crisis.

The big US airline said it does not expect everyone who receives the notice to be furloughed, but emphasized that it must cut costs due a severe drop in demand.

United does not expect travel to normalize "until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine," according to a memo released by the company.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

