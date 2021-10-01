UrduPoint.com

United Airlines Says More Workers Vaccinated Due To Mandate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

United Airlines says more workers vaccinated due to mandate

New York, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :United Airlines said Thursday it will dismiss fewer workers than previously announced after hundreds of additional employees were vaccinated for Covid-19.

The big US carrier said the number of workers scheduled to be terminated dropped to 320 from 593, after the airline announced Tuesday it planned to fire anyone who had not received the shot.

The airline revised its numbers following a surge in late vaccination uploads into its computer network. Airline officials expect to discover additional employee vaccinations once they initiate meetings with staff in line for termination.

"Our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work," a United spokeswoman said in an email. "In less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half.

" United has been among the most aggressive large company in requiring Covid-19 vaccinations. In early August, the airline, which employs 67,000 workers in the United States, announced that all domestic employees would be required to receive the vaccine and upload their vaccine card into the company's system.

Chief Executive Scott Kirby urged other companies "to just do it" in terms of requiring vaccinations.

"This is the policy at United Airlines and you just have to make a choice as an employee," Kirby said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, adding that he believes the vast majority of employees will comply.

Related Topics

Fire Company United States August All From Employment

Recent Stories

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

19 minutes ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

20 minutes ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

20 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

23 minutes ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.