United Airlines says will begin furloughing 13,000 employees

New York, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :United Airlines announced Wednesday it would begin furloughing 13,000 employees following Congress' lack of agreement on an aid package for the airline industry.

Like American Airlines, which confirmed earlier in the evening it would begin laying off 19,000 workers, United left the door open for a reversal, stating in a message to employees that it would cancel the furloughs if Congress' aid program "is extended in the next few days."