UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Airlines To Start Laying Off Up To 16,000 Workers On Oct 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

United Airlines to start laying off up to 16,000 workers on Oct 1

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to lay off up to 16,000 workers starting in October amid a prolonged industry downturn due to the coronavirus.

The big US carrier, which had previously said as many as 36,000 workers could be terminated, said early retirement and other programs had lessened the need for even deeper cuts, but the "devastating" impact of Covid-19 on airline travel still required layoffs.

Even with those voluntary programs and other cost-cutting, the savings "have not been enough to avoid involuntary furloughs entirely," the company said.

"Today, each of our operations leaders communicated directly with their teams to share the heart-wrenching news that approximately 16,000 United employees will be notified of an involuntary furlough effective as early as October 1." The cuts affect nearly 7,000 flight attendants and almost 3,000 pilots, among other staff.

"The pandemic has drawn us in deeper and lasted longer than almost any expert predicted, and in an environment where travel demand is so depressed, United cannot continue with staffing levels that significantly exceed the schedule we fly," the company said.

"Sadly, we don't expect demand to return to anything resembling normal until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine."United was among the airlines that received Federal funding under the federal Cares Act, which barred involuntary staff cuts through the end of September.

United said it was working with its unions to press the government to provide another emergency aid package with an extension of payroll support for airline workers. However, that bill remains stuck in a partisan fight in Washington.

Related Topics

Washington Company September October Government Industry Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

40 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

41 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

1 hour ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

1 hour ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to announce landmark package for Ka ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.