UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Scatters Debris Over US City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:40 AM

United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Denver, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A United Airlines flight suffered a fiery engine failure Saturday shortly after taking off from Denver on its way to Hawaii, dropping massive debris on a residential area before a safe emergency landing, officials said.

"Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution," United said on Twitter.

"There are no reported injuries onboard," it added.

The safe landing came despite the failed engine, images of which were captured and posted on Twitter.

A video shot from inside the plane showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft flew over a barren landscape.

"I can honestly say I thought we were going to die at one point -- because we started dropping altitude right after the explosion," passenger David Delucia, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told The Denver Post.

"I grabbed my wife's hand and said, 'We're done.'" Delucia said his stepdaughter posted the online video, which was shot by another passenger.

Meanwhile, residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community, including a giant circular piece of metal that landed in a yard.

Kirby Klements, whose lawn the giant ring landed on, told CNN that "it was a little overwhelming.""It landed square on top of my truck and fell off," he said, reporting that a separate large piece of debris had put a five-foot (1.5-meter) hole in a neighbor's roof.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was "aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," adding that the agency and the National Transportation Safety board would be investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Twitter Wife David Fort Lauderdale Honolulu Denver Florida Post From Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

8 hours ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

8 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

9 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

8 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

8 hours ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.