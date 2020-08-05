UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Nations Resolution Bars Unilateral Change Of Kashmir's Status: Chinese Scholar

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

United Nations resolution bars unilateral change of Kashmir's status: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, August 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :According to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, pending the resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute, India cannot bring about a material change in the status in Jammu & Kashmir.

The UNSC resolution envisages the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the UN to determine the wishes of the Kashmiri people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Wednesday.

August 5, 2020 marks the first anniversary of India's abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of its constitution changing the status of Jammu & Kashmir State. The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi split the "State" of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two "Union Territories" (J and K and Ladakh) and thus brought them under New Delhi's direct rule.

This was a historical turning point. From then on, the already turbulent Indian society became more turbulent, the already divided Indian nation was more split, and the rapidly developing Indian economy began to decline The action to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir is the continuation of India's decades-old expansionist tendency. In the 1970s, India successively divided Pakistan and annexed Sikkim by force of arms. Now India controls Bhutan as a de-facto colony. India regards South Asia as its sphere of influence and attempts to control Nepal also, he wrote in an article.

While consolidating the occupied territories, India has announced the establishment of "the Union Territory of Ladakh", attempting to restart the "forward policy" vis-a -vis China and continues to occupy Chinese territory.

India's regional hegemonism and expansionism are the fundamental factors affecting peace, stability and development in the region.

India sees itself as the master of the region. If any country doesn't obey it, India will create trouble for that country. China, on the other hand, advocates building a community of shared destiny with all South Asian countries, and strives to develop friendly and cooperative relations with all South Asian countries, including India. However, India believes that this will shake its dominant position.

Due to its extreme nationalism, India's relation with Pakistan has been highly strained in the past two years, and military clashes along the India-Pakistan border have been on the rise. India's relations with Nepal and Bangladesh have shown serious cracks. In addition, Bhutan has also begun to express its dissatisfaction with India.

Commenting on current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said, since the amendment of the constitution to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir, Kashmiris have been conducting a boycott and resistance movement.

Although the pandemic is completely out of control and the "economic miracle" has become a failure, the Modi administration has carried out large-scale military repression in Kashmir. In fact, Kashmir has become a live fuse, igniting religious and ethnic conflicts across the country. India is entering a new period of social unrest.

Now, the number of Army, Air and paramilitary troops deployed by India in Kashmir has increased to 900,000, totally depriving local people of their freedom of movement and expression. India has imposed a comprehensive blockade of telephone networks in Kashmir. Kashmir has become isolated with no contact with the outside world. The Indian media say it is becoming more and more difficult to report on Kashmir. In recent months, many journalists and scholars have also been arrested by the Indian military in Kashmir.

According to a news report released by the Indian Home Ministry, the Indian Army launched at least 210 military operations in Indian controlled Kashmir in the first six months of this year. At the same time, there were 50 gun battles, resulting in the death of 124 people, the arrest of 136 militants and the destruction of 17 guerrilla hideouts.

The continued siege of the civilian population for a full year with no access to normal life has resulted in increasing anger against the Indian government and the security forces.

According to a report by Pakistani media, on May 7 this year, about 200,000 Kashmiri civilians took to the streets to hold a demonstration, and clashed with Indian security forces.

Hundreds of thousands of local people used sticks, stones and other hard objects to attack Indian army armored vehicles, while Indian security troops opened fire on the ground to disperse the crowd.

Terming the Kashmir issue a historical legacy, he said, relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council have identified Kashmir as an internationally recognized dispute between India and Pakistan. The Kashmir issue should be properly resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements. This is the consensus of the international community.

Pakistan believes that the current situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir emanates from denial by India of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and fair plebiscite, which was assured to them by the United Nations through multiple resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Resolution Occupied Kashmir Fire Militants Prime Minister World Army Bangladesh United Nations China Narendra Modi Vehicles Split Jammu New Delhi Same Bhutan Nepal May Border 2020 Media All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

8 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

13 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.