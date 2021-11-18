UrduPoint.com

United Nations Urges Yemen Rebels To Free UN Staff

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

United Nations urges Yemen rebels to free UN staff

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Nations called for the immediate release of two UN employees detained by Huthi rebels in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The employees of Yemeni nationality have been held with no explanation and in violation of their international immunity, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The secretary general is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two UN staff members in Saana by the Huthis earlier this month," he said.

Since the workers were arrested on November 5 and 7 in the rebel-held capital, it has been impossible for their families and offices to communicate with them, Dujarric said.

One works for UNESCO and the other for the UN human rights department.

Last week the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels that are holding them gave assurances that the two would be released but they remain in detention "in breach of UN privileges and immunities," the spokesman said.

Last week the United States called on the rebels to release local Yemenis who work for the US embassy after the diplomatic compound was breached by Huthis.

The US shifted embassy operations to Saudi Arabia in 2015 because of the war in Yemen.

Related Topics

United Nations Immunity Yemen Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia November 2015

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2021

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

1 hour ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

9 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

9 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.