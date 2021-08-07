Saitama, Japan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States edged past France 87-82 to claim the Olympic men's basketball gold medal Saturday and their fourth consecutive title, with 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant scoring a game-high 29 points.

The Americans started slow but earned a 22-18 lead after the first quarter and were 44-39 ahead at halfway, then survived some nervous late moments to prove the doubters wrong.