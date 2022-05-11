UrduPoint.com

United States Not To Let Imran Khan's Allegations To Affect US-Pak Ties It Values: State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 08:50 AM

United States not to let Imran Khan's allegations to affect US-Pak ties it values: State Dept.

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A United States State Department spokesman Tuesday again rejected former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's allegations about US involvement in his ouster from power, saying Washington will not permit any "disinformation, lies" to interfere with the bilateral relationship with Pakistan it values.

"We are not going to let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation, lies get in the way of any bilateral relationship we have including with the bilateral relationship we have with Pakistan one we value," the department spokesman, Ned Price, said, when a Pakistani television channel's correspondent asked whether Imran Khan's anti-American campaign was having an impact on US-Pakistan ties.

The State Department has repeatedly refuted the former premier's allegations, saying the US does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

Asked whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a one-on-one meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the sideline of the May 18 meeting in New York on the eve of a UN Security Council debate on "Conflict and Food Security", price said, "I don't have any bilateral meetings to preview during the next week's food security gathering." But he said that Secretary Blinken did have an opportunity to speak with his new Pakistani counterpart last week, saying they reflected on the 75th anniversary of US- Pakistani relations, and to talk about how to strengthen that cooperation, going forward.

"It is a broad based bilateral relationship," Price said.

Secretary Blinken, he said, underscored "the resolute US- Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well." Price added, "They also discussed ongoing engagement when it comes to our economic ties, trade, investment, climate, energy, health and education. So it was a wide ranging conversation as these introductory conversations often times are and I expect before long, they will have an opportunity to follow up on that.

To another question about the possibility of continuation and expansion of educational exchange relationship between the two countries, he said, "I absolutely do." "Our educational exchange programme, whether it's with Pakistan, whether it is with any other country, it's a core element of our people to people ties," the spokesman said.

"We've been fortunate to have Pakistanis studying here in this country. We have American students who have had the opportunity to study in Pakistan. Those types of exchanges are always helpful, always valuable, as we seek to understand our partners and as Americans seek to better understand the world and as we have other countries have better understand America," Price added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World United Nations Exchange Education Washington Resolute Price New York United States May TV From

Recent Stories

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - St ..

US Not in Position to Reopen Embassy in Kabul - State Dept.

8 hours ago
 Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation I ..

Shanghai Lockdowns to Intensify Global Inflation Impact - Fitch Ratings

8 hours ago
 US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2 ..

US Firearm Homicides Hit Quarter-Century High in 2020 - CDC

8 hours ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

9 hours ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

9 hours ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.