UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universities In Wuhan Welcome Returning Students

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Universities in Wuhan welcome returning students

WUHAN, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :University campuses in Wuhan, once hit hard by COVID-19, have restored bustle as students are coming back to the city from various places across the country.

More than 1 million college students on campuses in the capital city of central China's Hubei Province had to stay at home for online studies when schools were all closed due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

For many students back to campus, the first thing to do upon returning was to air their quilts and clothes, hoping the ultraviolet rays of sunlight will kill the mold or bacteria on their bedding.

On Guizi Hill, in which the picturesque campus of the Wuhan-based Central China Normal University (CCNU) is nestled, quilts, mattress pads and bedsheets of all colors and patterns could be seen everywhere.

Clotheslines outside the dorm buildings, horizontal roadside railings, and flowering shrubs around the sports field in another CCNU campus were all used by students to sunbathe their bedclothes.

After the long stay at home, Zhang Yixin, a sophomore at CCNU, said she still felt like a freshman. After returning to school, Zhang could not help talking with her roommates for a long while.

"We haven't seen each other for more than half a year, and everyone has plenty to share," she said.

When such preparations for the new semester were completed, many hardworking students began to devote themselves to study, hoping to make up for the lost time.

At Huazhong Agricultural University, Zhang Junyi, a student majoring in mechanical engineering, sat on a tractor to practice driving and parking, while Huang Yan, an agricultural engineering sophomore, spent most of the day in a workshop conducting welding operations skillfully with her classmates.

Universities in Hubei require students to return to campus across staggered dates, by stages, and in groups, to avoid mass gatherings.

Related Topics

Sports China Student Wuhan All From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

50 minutes ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

52 minutes ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

55 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

PM rules out question of rigging in general electi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.