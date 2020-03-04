UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Cambridge China Center Pitches In To Fight Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

University of Cambridge China center pitches in to fight coronavirus

NANJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A technology and innovation center established by the University of Cambridge in China has donated 50,000 medical masks to aid the country's novel coronavirus combat.

Those masks have been delivered to hospitals and epidemic prevention and control medical personnel, said the Cambridge University-Nanjing Center of Technology and Innovation.

Located in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, the center donated most of the masks to hospitals including Jiangsu Province Hospital and a makeshift hospital in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus.

"These supplies really came in time and filled the shortage of masks in the hospital," said Zhang Weizhong, department director with the Jiangsu Province Hospital, noting that the epidemic has led to a sharp increase of demand in medical supplies.

"No one can be alone in the epidemic, and we should work with everyone to participate in this fight," said Chu Daping, a professor with the University of Cambridge and also head of the center.

"As the University of Cambridge's first joint research institute in China, the center is not only a research institution with a global perspective but also a bridge of friendship between China and Britain," he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Technology China Wuhan Cambridge Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador attends ceremony to sign book on UA ..

1 minute ago

UAE Embassy participates in Arab-Austrian Cultural ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 March 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Frame global policies to prevent anothe ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.