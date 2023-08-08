Open Menu

University Of Jeddah Students Make Achievements In International Sports Tournaments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Jeddah, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :University of Jeddah students representing the Kingdom in international sports tournaments through a program that attracts and encourages talented students put the Kingdom on the map through their achievements.

Khalid Al-Sharif, who participated in the Arab Table Tennis Championship 2023 ranked first in the U-19 individual competitions, while Hussein Al-Tawil qualified for the 32 round in fencing, men's �p�e, at the Chengdu International Championships in China.

It is the first Saudi achievement in fencing at an international university competition.

