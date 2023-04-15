UrduPoint.com

Unknown Disease Kills 4 In In Kenya: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Unknown disease kills 4 in in Kenya: Health Ministry

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kenyan Health Ministry issued an alert Friday because of an outbreak of an unknown disease in western Kakamega County that has killed four people.

The disease was discovered in the Mukumu Girls and Butere Boys high schools, with 627 patients ill as of April 14, Director General for Health Patrick Amoth said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we have lost 4 patients to this illness. We at the Ministry of Health send our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," said Amoth.

The Health Ministry said the disease presents fever, abdominal pain or cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.

Comprehensive investigations are currently underway to determine the cause. Data analyzed indicates that the disease seems to have started March 15.

The government has since closed the two affected schools as investigations continue. Meanwhile, 19 students suffering from the illness are in stable conditions at seven health facilities across the country.

The Ministry has taken several water, food and human tissue samples from affected areas for preliminary laboratory investigations.

The tests conducted have revealed similar symptoms to those seen in enterotoxigenic E. coli and salmonella typhi patients.

Laboratory tests for viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola, Marburg, Leptospirosis and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, dengue fever, Rift Valley Fever and the West Nile virus have been negative.

The outbreak has sparked concern with many Kenyans worried about its spread to other parts of the country.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Alert Kakamega March April From Government

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

2 hours ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.