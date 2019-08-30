Unknown, unmarked, mass graves in occupied Kashmir a slap on the ugly, fascist face of India: Nafees Zakari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said on Friday that unknown, unmarked and mass graves together with massive human rights violations and crimes against humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was a slap on the ugly and fascist Indian face and also a question mark on the conscience of peace loving people, human rights activists and above all the international community.

Talking to APP here at the premises of Pakistan High Commission London after observing the Kashmir solidarity event and later visiting a photo exhibition reflecting the atrocities perpetrated by the brutal Indian occupation forces against defenseless people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), he said the Pakistani nation within the country and outside fully stood by the brothers and sisters of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation and till the realization of their just right to self determination granted to them by the United Nations Security Council.

A large number of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community-based in UK, diplomats representing Muslim countries, UK based Pakistani journalists attended the congregation at the Mosque of the High Commission and expressed solidarity with the struggling Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir.

They also prayed for the success of the ongoing freedom movement in Indian occupied Kashmir, unity among Muslim Ummah and resolution of problems being faced by the Ummah across the world.

Nafees Zakaria referred to various reports released by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Peoples Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the Indian fascist and Hindutva regime had crossed all the limits of humanity and the Indian occupation forces were perpetrating atrocities on the defenseless Kashmiri men, women, children and old people, while force disappearances of Kashmiri people specially the youth had become the order of the day in IOK.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK said the lockdown of occupied Kashmir was continuing for the last three weeks, while Indian forces had converted occupied Kashmir into a prison where educational institutions were closed, with no availability of food to people, medicines and treatment to the sick people.

"The Indian occupation forces were picking up thousands of people from their houses and killing them in false encounters", he remarked.

He said according to Amenesty International and International human rights reports, unknown graves in Indian occupied Kashmir had been found where three to seventeen bodies of Kashmiri people in one grave were found, who after forced disappearance were killed and buried in these graves.

"This is a heinous crime against humanity being committed by fascist India in the occupied Kashmir", he remarked.

He said the Association of Disappearance Persons (ADP) have identified 3000 mass graves of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, who were kidnapped by the Indian security forces and later killed and buried in these graves.

When the DNA test of the bodies were conducted they were found the citizens of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria called upon the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of the current worst human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir, pressurize India to immediately stop the violations of human rights and implement UN resolution on Kashmir to let the people decide their future destiny through UN-sponsored plebiscite for enduring peace in the region and for global peace as well.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir, saying that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for them at all national, regional and internationalforums for their rights to self-determination and till complete freedom from the Indian subjugation.