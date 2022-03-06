UrduPoint.com

'Unlawful' For Britons To Fight In Ukraine: UK Military Head

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 09:50 PM

'Unlawful' for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

London, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday that it was "unlawful and unhelpful" for Britons to go and fight against Russia in Ukraine.

His comments contradict British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said she supported anyone who wanted to volunteer and follow an appeal for foreign fighters to come to Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We've been very clear that it's unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population, to start going towards Ukraine," Chief of the Defence Staff Radakin told BBC television.

"Support from the UK, support in whatever way you can. But this isn't really something that you want to rush to, in terms of the sound of gunfire." Truss said last week that she would "absolutely" support Britons wanting to go to Ukraine to fight, and an unknown number have already gone.

"I think she was reflecting... that we can all understand that sentiment, and that sentiment needs to be channelled into support for Ukraine, but we're saying, as professional military people, that actually that is not necessarily the sensible thing to be doing," Radakin said.

Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an "international brigade" of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces.

He previously called on foreigners with combat experience to come to help defend his country, which has come under a withering Russian military assault from three sides since February 24.

The British Foreign Office advises against all travel to Ukraine and for all Britons to leave if it is safe to do so.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Russia United Kingdom February Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

21 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

22 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

22 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>