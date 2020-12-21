UNMOGIP probe into targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops at LoC continues: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The investigation by the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) into Friday's incident in which Indian troops at the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region fired at a UN vehicle is continuing, according to a UN spokesman.

The vehicle was damaged but two UN military observers, who were conducting routine monitoring activities near Rawalakot on the Pakistani side of LoC, escaped unhurt.

On Friday, the U.N. confirmed that its vehicle was damaged by an "unidentified object", and that the Mission was investigating the incident.

"The investigation is ongoing," UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question from APP at the regular noon briefing in New York on Monday.

"Nothing further to add," he said about the progress in the probe.

On Friday, the Foreign office said that Indian troops "specifically targeted" the UN vehicle carrying two UNMOGIP officers from across the Line of Control, in what was termed a "new low" in their conduct.

The officers were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.