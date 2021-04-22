UNO miserably failed to establish regional peace by resolving Kashmir issue: AJK President:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 22 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said the United Nations, which was established after World War II to resolve world conflicts, has miserably failed to settle the Kashmir dispute despite the passing of over seven decades.

"Despite being on the agenda of the Security Council for 73 years, no progress has been made to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir that recognized the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and called for the holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir," President said in a statement issued to the media here on Thursday.

Commenting on intensified atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, persistent human rights violations, and change of the demography of the occupied state, he said all this happens simply because of the lassitude of the United Nations.

Describing the silence of the United Nations on the plights of Kashmiris as very unfortunate, President Masood said that this international body was turning back from its charter and the very purpose of establishment.

About the US Commission on International Religious Freedom's call for India to be blacklisted for violating religious freedoms, President Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are being discriminated against by India's extremist fascists' government, welcomes this demand.

He said that the US Commission on Religious Freedom in its report for the second year in a row said that religious freedom was being trampled in India and Occupied Kashmir.

The President of Azad Kashmir said that the party currently in power in India believes that India is a country of Hindus only where Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and followers of other religions have no right to live.

President Khan welcomed the announcement by the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Member of Parliament Matteo Salvini for raising the issue of the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the European Union.

AJK President said Mr. Salvini has always supported the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

President Khan also strongly supported the demand of Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman Kashmir Resistance Movement, and Javed Mir, leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in which they appealed to the International Red Cross to help secure the release of political detainees incarcerated in different jails and concentration centers. He called upon the United Nations to help release all detainees, especially political prisoners, and human rights defenders in IIOJK; repeal draconian laws such as AFSPA and PSA; allow UN-supervised investigations into cases of extra-judicial executions and other serious and systematic human rights violations.