Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers in 2020: airlines

Paris, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66 percent in 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed over the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry group said Wednesday.

The International Air Transport Association also warned that the emergence of new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus were hurting the prospects for recovery this year.