'Unprecedented' attacks hound Eritrean refugees in war-hit Ethiopia

Semera, Ethiopia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The scene has become all-too-common during Ethiopia's drawn-out war: thousands of Eritrean refugees, shell-shocked and separated from loved ones, fleeing on foot through harsh terrain to escape artillery and gunfire.

It played out again this month, after the Bahrale refugee camp in the northeastern Afar region sustained what survivors described as a brazen assault by rebels from neighbouring Tigray.

At least five people were killed and an untold number of women kidnapped.

Those lucky enough to escape are now scattered across Afar, awaiting an uncertain future in a country they once saw as a haven from their repressive homeland.

The attack marked the first time Eritrean refugees were targeted outside Tigray, where the war began, and was the first such assault on Eritrean refugees belonging to the ethnic Afar minority.

Yet in other respects, the incident followed a familiar pattern -- one analysts say highlights failings of the Ethiopian government, the rebels and the international community at large.

It has also renewed debate on how to accommodate one of the most vulnerable groups in Africa's second most populous country.

"I just can't emphasise enough how unprecedented this is," said Sarah Miller, senior fellow with Refugees International, highlighting the "scale and scope" of abuses against Eritreans during every stage of the 15-month war.

"Ethiopia is no longer a safe place for Eritrean refugees -- that's quite clear."