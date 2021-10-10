UrduPoint.com

Unruly Passenger Prompts Emergency Evacuation Of Jetliner In NYC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Unruly passenger prompts emergency evacuation of jetliner in NYC

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :An airliner was forced to carry out an emergency evacuation after it landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Saturday because of an unruly passenger, the airline said.

An Embraer E-175 with 78 passengers and four crew members aboard en route to New York from Indianapolis "declared an emergency" toward the end of the flight and landed at LaGuardia without incident, Republic Airways said in a statement.

Upon exiting the active runway, the plane stopped on a taxiway and conducted a "precautionary emergency evacuation." The passenger in question was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Republic Airways gave no details on the passenger's behavior. Contacted by AFP, the New York airport authority did not immediately respond.

REPUBLIC AIRWAYS HOLDINGS

Related Topics

Indianapolis New York From Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

47 minutes ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

8 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

8 hours ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.