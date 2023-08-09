Open Menu

UN's Concerns Over Human Rights Situation In Kashmir 'still Stand'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 12:40 AM

UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashmir 'still stand'

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A United Nations spokesperson Tuesday reiterated the world body's concerns over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying "the concerns we have expressed still stand." The UN Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, made that statement in response to a question about India's unilateral action in abolishing the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019, in violation of UN resolutions and international law "I would just reiterate the concerns we have expressed, including through the office of UN High Commissioner for Human rights, concerning the human rights situation in Kashmir-- the concerns we have expressed still stand," he told reporters at at UN headquarters in New York.

Diplomat said that UN's statement expressing concern over the human rights situation in Kashmir clearly refutes India's claim of "normalcy" in the occupied territory.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis all over the world have been observing the fourth anniversary of India's brutal siege of Kashmir, calling on the UN to implement its own resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

