UN's COP 26 Climate Summit Postponed Over Coronavirus: UK Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The UN's COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said on Wednesday.

"In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible," the government said in a statement, adding that dates for a rescheduled conference in 2021 would be announced later.

