UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan told the U.N. on Thursday that it's decolonization agenda would remain incomplete without settling the Kashmir dispute on the basis of Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

"India has, by obfuscation and oppression, denied the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades," Mohammad Aamir Khan, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in a speech to the General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee.

"The UN's decolonization agenda will remain incomplete without the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute." he added.

"Negation of the right to self-determination, anywhere, generates anger and discontent, ignites conflicts and threatens peace and security," the said while participating in a general debate.

"Sadly," the Pakistani representative said, "South Asia and the middle East have witnessed and experienced this for decades." "While the international community has continued to reaffirm the principle of self-determination, the free exercise of this right has been denied, so far, in certain cases, such as in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine," Aamir Khan pointed out.

The persistence of colonialism and foreign occupations is a "travesty" of the universal principle of political and economic freedom for all peoples, the Pakistani representative said.

Referring to India's so-called "final solution" initiated in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Aug. 5, 2019, that saw elimination of the disputed state's special status, imposition of a siege and changing of its demographic composition., Aamir Khan said those measures constituted flagrant violations of the UN Charter, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

During the last fourteen months, he said, India has imprisoned all Kashmiri political leaders, illegally detained 13,000 Kashmiri youth, tortured many of them, summarily executed young boys, put down protest violently, including the use of blinding pellet guns, and imposed collective punishments demolishing and burning entire neighborhoods and villages.

"The international community must hold India accountable for egregious violations of human rights of Kashmiris, and ensure the implementation of the Security Council resolutions prescribing a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination," the Pakistani representative said.

Dealing with UN peacekeeping operations, he urged the world body to consider ways and means to strengthen the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), and enable it to effectively perform its mandated role for monitoring and reporting ceasefire violations.

In this regard, Aamir Khan pointed out that despite the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council call for a global ceasefire, India intensified its violations of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Due to the intensified Indian ceasefire violations, and threats of aggression against Pakistan, the role and importance of UNMOGIP, has become increasingly important," he emphasized.

"As a major troop contributing country, with a proud history of professionalism, competence and honour, we welcome discussions for improving performance and outcomes of peacekeeping, he said, calling it UN's flagship enterprise. "As the first member state to endorse the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) declaration of shared commitments, we firmly believe that we are all stakeholders in this endeavour and thus have a shared responsibility to ensure its success." "We look forward to working with all stakeholders for our common objective of improving peacekeeping outcomes."